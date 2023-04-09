The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) take on the Utah Jazz (37-44) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -16.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

The Jazz have hit the over in 48 of their 81 games with a set total (59.3%).

Utah has a 47-34-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jazz have come away with 18 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 10% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Jazz vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 0 0% 117.0 234.1 116.6 234.5 232.0 Jazz 0 0% 117.1 234.1 117.9 234.5 231.7

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Jazz have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .537 (22-19-0). On the road, it is .625 (25-15-0).

The Jazz score an average of 117.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Utah is 34-10 against the spread and 32-12 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-40 0-0 43-38 Jazz 47-34 0-0 48-33

Jazz vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Jazz 117.0 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 29-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 31-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-12 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 31-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-9 32-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.