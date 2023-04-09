Jazz vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) take on the Utah Jazz (37-44) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.
Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-16.5
|-
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- The Jazz have hit the over in 48 of their 81 games with a set total (59.3%).
- Utah has a 47-34-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have come away with 18 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 10% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Jazz vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|0
|0%
|117.0
|234.1
|116.6
|234.5
|232.0
|Jazz
|0
|0%
|117.1
|234.1
|117.9
|234.5
|231.7
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Jazz have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .537 (22-19-0). On the road, it is .625 (25-15-0).
- The Jazz score an average of 117.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Utah is 34-10 against the spread and 32-12 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-40
|0-0
|43-38
|Jazz
|47-34
|0-0
|48-33
Jazz vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Jazz
|117.0
|117.1
|9
|6
|29-10
|34-10
|31-8
|32-12
|116.6
|117.9
|19
|24
|31-18
|24-9
|32-17
|21-12
