Jazz vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (37-44) at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.
Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-16.5)
|231.5
|-1650
|+950
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-16.5)
|231.5
|-1600
|+900
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-16.5)
|231.5
|-1429
|+850
|Tipico
|-
|-
|-1700
|+1025
Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +36 scoring differential, putting up 117 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (19th in the NBA).
- The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -66 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 234.1 points per game between them, 2.6 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams score 234.5 combined points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 81 games with a spread this season.
- Utah has put together a 46-34-1 ATS record so far this year.
Jazz and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|-
|-
|-
|Lakers
|+1600
|+700
|-1587
