On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (37-44) at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +36 scoring differential, putting up 117 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (19th in the NBA).

The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -66 scoring differential.

These two teams score 234.1 points per game between them, 2.6 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 234.5 combined points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 81 games with a spread this season.

Utah has put together a 46-34-1 ATS record so far this year.

Jazz and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz - - - Lakers +1600 +700 -1587

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jazz? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.