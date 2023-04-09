On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (37-44) at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-16.5) 231.5 -1650 +950 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-16.5) 231.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-16.5) 231.5 -1429 +850 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico - - -1700 +1025 Bet on this game with Tipico

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Lakers have a +36 scoring differential, putting up 117 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (19th in the NBA).
  • The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -66 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 234.1 points per game between them, 2.6 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 234.5 combined points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.
  • Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 81 games with a spread this season.
  • Utah has put together a 46-34-1 ATS record so far this year.

Jazz and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Jazz - - -
Lakers +1600 +700 -1587

