The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Davis enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.

Davis has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of seven games played this season, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.

Davis has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings