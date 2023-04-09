J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- Davis enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.
- Davis has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of seven games played this season, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.
- Davis has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- The Royals will look to Bubic (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
