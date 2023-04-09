The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
  • Davis enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.
  • Davis has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of seven games played this season, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Davis has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Royals will look to Bubic (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
