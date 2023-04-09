When the (3-5) match up with the (3-6) at Oracle Park on Sunday, April 9 at 4:05 PM ET, Anthony DeSclafani will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Royals have +135 odds to win. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kris Bubic - KC (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Giants vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have lost both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Royals have come away with three wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 1-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

