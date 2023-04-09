How to Watch the Giants vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank third in MLB play with 16 home runs. They average 2.0 per game.
- San Francisco's .475 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Giants are 11th in the majors with a .261 batting average.
- San Francisco scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (44 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Giants rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .353.
- The Giants' 11.4 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.319).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|-
|Michael Kopech
|4/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Dylan Cease
|4/6/2023
|White Sox
|W 16-6
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Lance Lynn
|4/7/2023
|Royals
|L 3-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brad Keller
|4/8/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Brady Singer
|4/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Kris Bubic
|4/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Julio Urías
|4/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Dustin May
|4/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Joey Wentz
|4/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.