Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank third in MLB play with 16 home runs. They average 2.0 per game.

San Francisco's .475 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Giants are 11th in the majors with a .261 batting average.

San Francisco scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (44 total, 5.5 per game).

The Giants rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .353.

The Giants' 11.4 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.319).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.

His last appearance came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away - Michael Kopech 4/5/2023 White Sox L 7-3 Away Logan Webb Dylan Cease 4/6/2023 White Sox W 16-6 Away Alex Wood Lance Lynn 4/7/2023 Royals L 3-1 Home Alex Cobb Brad Keller 4/8/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Sean Manaea Brady Singer 4/9/2023 Royals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Kris Bubic 4/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers - Away Ross Stripling Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers - Away - -

