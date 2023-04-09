Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (3-5) and the Kansas City Royals (3-6) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM on April 9.

The probable starters are Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) for the San Francisco Giants and Kris Bubic (0-1) for the Kansas City Royals.

Giants vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Giants vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have lost both games they've played as favorites this season.

San Francisco has played as favorites of -160 or more once this season and lost that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 44 total runs this season.

The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).

Giants Schedule