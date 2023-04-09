Giants vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (3-5) and the Kansas City Royals (3-6) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM on April 9.
The probable starters are Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) for the San Francisco Giants and Kris Bubic (0-1) for the Kansas City Royals.
Giants vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have lost both games they've played as favorites this season.
- San Francisco has played as favorites of -160 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 44 total runs this season.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|@ White Sox
|W 12-3
|- vs Michael Kopech
|April 5
|@ White Sox
|L 7-3
|Logan Webb vs Dylan Cease
|April 6
|@ White Sox
|W 16-6
|Alex Wood vs Lance Lynn
|April 7
|Royals
|L 3-1
|Alex Cobb vs Brad Keller
|April 8
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Sean Manaea vs Brady Singer
|April 9
|Royals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Kris Bubic
|April 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Julio Urías
|April 11
|Dodgers
|-
|Alex Wood vs Dustin May
|April 12
|Dodgers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Joey Wentz
|April 15
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
