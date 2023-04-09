On Sunday, David Villar (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .231 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Villar has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this season (three of eight), with more than one hit three times (37.5%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Villar has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings