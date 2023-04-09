David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, David Villar (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .231 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Villar has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this season (three of eight), with more than one hit three times (37.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Villar has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Bubic (0-1) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
