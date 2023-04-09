On Sunday, David Villar (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is hitting .231 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • Villar has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this season (three of eight), with more than one hit three times (37.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Villar has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bubic (0-1) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
