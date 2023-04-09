Celtics vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (56-25) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks (41-40). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-7)
|-
|-275
|+230
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-6.5)
|-
|-275
|+220
|Tipico
|Celtics (-6.5)
|-
|-280
|+235
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +529 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Hawks score 118.5 points per game (second in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +30 scoring differential overall.
- Boston is 44-34-3 ATS this season.
- Atlanta has put together a 35-43-3 ATS record so far this year.
Celtics and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+320
|+160
|-
|Hawks
|+35000
|+11000
|-309
