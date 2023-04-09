After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Bryce Johnson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Kris Bubic) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryce Johnson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

  • Johnson has a home run while hitting .222.
  • Twice in six games this year, Johnson has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Johnson has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Royals will look to Bubic (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.