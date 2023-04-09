Bryce Johnson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Bryce Johnson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Kris Bubic) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryce Johnson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryce Johnson At The Plate
- Johnson has a home run while hitting .222.
- Twice in six games this year, Johnson has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Johnson has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- The Royals will look to Bubic (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.