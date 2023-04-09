After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Bryce Johnson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Kris Bubic) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

Johnson has a home run while hitting .222.

Twice in six games this year, Johnson has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this season.

Johnson has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings