Brandon Crawford -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Kansas City Royals, with Kris Bubic on the hill, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .200 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in two of seven games in 2023, with multiple hits both times.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In two games this season, Crawford has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bubic (0-1) starts for the Royals, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
