Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Crawford -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Kansas City Royals, with Kris Bubic on the hill, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .200 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in two of seven games in 2023, with multiple hits both times.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In two games this season, Crawford has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Bubic (0-1) starts for the Royals, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
