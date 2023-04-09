Brandon Crawford -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Kansas City Royals, with Kris Bubic on the hill, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .200 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in two of seven games in 2023, with multiple hits both times.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In two games this season, Crawford has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

