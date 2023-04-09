Robert Austin Wynns is back in the lineup for the San Francisco Giants and will face Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Wynns reached base via a hit in 30 of 66 games last season (45.5%), including multiple hits in 16.7% of those games (11 of them).

He homered in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (three of 66), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.2% of his games a season ago (14 of 66), Wynns picked up an RBI. In four of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.

In 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 32 .260 AVG .259 .329 OBP .297 .351 SLG .365 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 10 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 21/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 35 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%) 1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)