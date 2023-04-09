Robert Austin Wynns is back in the lineup for the San Francisco Giants and will face Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

  • Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Wynns reached base via a hit in 30 of 66 games last season (45.5%), including multiple hits in 16.7% of those games (11 of them).
  • He homered in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (three of 66), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.2% of his games a season ago (14 of 66), Wynns picked up an RBI. In four of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • In 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 32
.260 AVG .259
.329 OBP .297
.351 SLG .365
5 XBH 5
1 HR 2
10 RBI 11
17/6 K/BB 21/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 35
15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%)
6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%)
1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%)
7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • The Royals are sending Bubic (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
