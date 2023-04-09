Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Austin Wynns is back in the lineup for the San Francisco Giants and will face Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)
- Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Wynns reached base via a hit in 30 of 66 games last season (45.5%), including multiple hits in 16.7% of those games (11 of them).
- He homered in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (three of 66), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.2% of his games a season ago (14 of 66), Wynns picked up an RBI. In four of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
- In 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.259
|.329
|OBP
|.297
|.351
|SLG
|.365
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|21/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (17.1%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (17.1%)
|1 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.7%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Bubic (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
