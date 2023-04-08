The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.560) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 50th in slugging.

Estrada is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Estrada has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit three times (50.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Estrada has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings