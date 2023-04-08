Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.560) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 50th in slugging.
- Estrada is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit three times (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Estrada has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Singer (1-0) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.