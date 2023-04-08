The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (43-21-14), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-8), on Saturday, April 8 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS.

In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2. They have put up 39 goals, while their opponents have scored 30. They have gone on the power play 27 times during that span, and have capitalized with five goals (18.5% of opportunities).

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)

Stars (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.3)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 49-22-8 record this season and are 13-8-21 in games that have needed overtime.

Vegas has earned 45 points (20-8-5) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Across the nine games this season the Golden Knights ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Golden Knights have earned 90 points in their 49 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 25 games and picked up 35 points with a record of 17-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 26-7-5 (57 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Golden Knights finished 19-14-2 in those matchups (40 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.28 14th 6th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.81 11th 13th 32.1 Shots 31.9 14th 9th 30.4 Shots Allowed 31.2 16th 5th 24.6% Power Play % 20.5% 18th 3rd 83.3% Penalty Kill % 76.5% 20th

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS

ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

