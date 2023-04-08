After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is hitting .241 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Yastrzemski has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this year (42.9%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals' 3.63 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Singer (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
