Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .241 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Yastrzemski has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this year (42.9%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals' 3.63 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
