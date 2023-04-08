After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .241 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Yastrzemski has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this year (42.9%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings