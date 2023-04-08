After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .483 this season while batting .211 with seven walks and one run scored.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 151st, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 168th in the league in slugging.

Wade has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Wade has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings