LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .483 this season while batting .211 with seven walks and one run scored.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 151st, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 168th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Wade has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Singer (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
