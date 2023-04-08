After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .483 this season while batting .211 with seven walks and one run scored.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 151st, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 168th in the league in slugging.
  • Wade has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Wade has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • Singer (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.