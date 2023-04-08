Kris Dunn plus his Utah Jazz teammates take on the Denver Nuggets at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Dunn, in his last showing, had 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 114-98 loss to the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on Dunn's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kris Dunn Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 12.3 13.4 Rebounds 5.5 4.1 3.7 Assists 8.5 5.1 5.3 PRA 33.5 21.5 22.4 PR -- 16.4 17.1 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.7



Kris Dunn Insights vs. the Nuggets

Dunn is responsible for attempting 2.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 1.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

The Jazz rank 12th in possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Nuggets, have the slowest tempo with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the 10th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 112.6 points per game.

The Nuggets give up 40.7 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.6 per game, 15th in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league.

