Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Joc Pederson (coming off going 1-for-3 with a triple) and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has six hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .231 with four extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 130th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Pederson is batting .211 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In five of seven games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In seven games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this season (57.1%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- The Royals will look to Singer (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.