On Saturday, Joc Pederson (coming off going 1-for-3 with a triple) and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has six hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .231 with four extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 130th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Pederson is batting .211 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In five of seven games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In seven games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this season (57.1%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings