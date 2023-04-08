The Utah Jazz (36-44) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) on April 8, 2023 at Vivint Arena.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Jazz Stats Insights

Utah is 19-13 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Jazz score just 4.5 more points per game (117.1) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.6).

Utah has put together a 32-21 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average 118 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (116.2). Defensively they concede 117 per game, 1.9 fewer points than on the road (118.9).

At home Utah is conceding 117 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than it is away (118.9).

The Jazz average 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (25.4) than away (26.3).

Jazz Injuries