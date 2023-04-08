How to Watch the Jazz vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:31 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (36-44) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) on April 8, 2023 at Vivint Arena.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Jazz Stats Insights
- Utah is 19-13 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Jazz score just 4.5 more points per game (117.1) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.6).
- Utah has put together a 32-21 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz average 118 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (116.2). Defensively they concede 117 per game, 1.9 fewer points than on the road (118.9).
- The Jazz average 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (25.4) than away (26.3).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Collin Sexton
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hand
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Finger
|Rudy Gay
|Out
|Back
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Walker Kessler
|Out For Season
|Concussion
