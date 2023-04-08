Jazz vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (36-44) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ALT. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|226.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 54 of 80 games this season.
- Utah has a 235-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.5 more points than this game's point total.
- Utah has a 46-34-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Utah has won five of its 20 games, or 25%, when it is the underdog by at least +210 on the moneyline.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 32.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|45
|56.2%
|115.9
|233
|112.6
|230.5
|229.9
|Jazz
|54
|67.5%
|117.1
|233
|117.9
|230.5
|231.7
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Jazz have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- This year, Utah is 21-19-0 at home against the spread (.525 winning percentage). On the road, it is 25-15-0 ATS (.625).
- The Jazz's 117.1 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 112.6 the Nuggets allow.
- Utah is 38-15 against the spread and 32-21 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|44-36
|17-15
|37-43
|Jazz
|46-34
|16-6
|47-33
Jazz vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Jazz
|115.9
|117.1
|11
|6
|29-11
|38-15
|36-4
|32-21
|112.6
|117.9
|10
|24
|36-19
|20-8
|43-12
|17-11
