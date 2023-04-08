The Utah Jazz (36-44) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ALT. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 226.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 54 of 80 games this season.

Utah has a 235-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.5 more points than this game's point total.

Utah has a 46-34-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Utah has won five of its 20 games, or 25%, when it is the underdog by at least +210 on the moneyline.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 32.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 45 56.2% 115.9 233 112.6 230.5 229.9 Jazz 54 67.5% 117.1 233 117.9 230.5 231.7

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Jazz have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

This year, Utah is 21-19-0 at home against the spread (.525 winning percentage). On the road, it is 25-15-0 ATS (.625).

The Jazz's 117.1 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 112.6 the Nuggets allow.

Utah is 38-15 against the spread and 32-21 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 44-36 17-15 37-43 Jazz 46-34 16-6 47-33

Jazz vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Jazz 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 29-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-15 36-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-21 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 36-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-8 43-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-11

