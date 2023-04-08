The Utah Jazz (36-44) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ALT. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 226.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 54 of 80 games this season.
  • Utah has a 235-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.5 more points than this game's point total.
  • Utah has a 46-34-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Utah has won five of its 20 games, or 25%, when it is the underdog by at least +210 on the moneyline.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 32.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 45 56.2% 115.9 233 112.6 230.5 229.9
Jazz 54 67.5% 117.1 233 117.9 230.5 231.7

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Jazz have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
  • This year, Utah is 21-19-0 at home against the spread (.525 winning percentage). On the road, it is 25-15-0 ATS (.625).
  • The Jazz's 117.1 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 112.6 the Nuggets allow.
  • Utah is 38-15 against the spread and 32-21 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 44-36 17-15 37-43
Jazz 46-34 16-6 47-33

Jazz vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Jazz
115.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
29-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-15
36-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-21
112.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.9
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
36-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-8
43-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 17-11

