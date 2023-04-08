At Vivint Arena on Saturday, April 8, 2023, the Utah Jazz (36-44) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (52-28) at 3:30 PM ET. The game airs on SportsNet RM and ALT.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Jazz matchup.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ALT

SportsNet RM and ALT Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +263 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (11th in the NBA) and give up 112.6 per outing (10th in the league).

The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.9 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a -70 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 230.5 points per game combined, five more points than the total for this contest.

Denver has covered 43 times in 80 games with a spread this season.

Utah has won 45 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

Jazz and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz - - - Nuggets +1000 +350 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jazz? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.