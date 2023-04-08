The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (43-21-14), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-8), on Saturday, April 8 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS

ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-135) Golden Knights (+115) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won 15 (62.5%).

Vegas has a record of 10-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Golden Knights have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 268 (7th) Goals 259 (13th) 211 (6th) Goals Allowed 222 (11th) 60 (7th) Power Play Goals 41 (25th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vegas has hit the over five times.

Over the past 10 games, Golden Knights' games average 10.5 goals, 1.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Golden Knights' 259 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Golden Knights have given up 2.8 goals per game, 222 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

