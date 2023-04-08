Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:46 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (43-21-14), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-8), on Saturday, April 8 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-135)
|Golden Knights (+115)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won 15 (62.5%).
- Vegas has a record of 10-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Golden Knights have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|268 (7th)
|Goals
|259 (13th)
|211 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (11th)
|60 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (25th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas has hit the over five times.
- Over the past 10 games, Golden Knights' games average 10.5 goals, 1.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Golden Knights' 259 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have given up 2.8 goals per game, 222 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.