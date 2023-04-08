When the (2-6) square off against the (3-4) at Oracle Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 PM ET, Brady Singer will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 3).

The Giants are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+115). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea - SF (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Singer - KC (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Giants vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

San Francisco has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Royals have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Royals have a mark of 1-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Giants vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+230) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Roberto Pérez 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+310) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

