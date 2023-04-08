The San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals will play on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Sean Manaea and Brady Singer the starting pitchers.

Giants vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank second-best in MLB action with 15 total home runs.

San Francisco's .478 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Giants have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).

San Francisco scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (39 total, 5.6 per game).

The Giants rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .358.

The Giants' 11.4 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.367).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Manaea gets the call to start for the Giants, his first this season.

The 31-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, his only action so far.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Yankees L 6-0 Away Ross Stripling Jhony Brito 4/3/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away - Michael Kopech 4/5/2023 White Sox L 7-3 Away Logan Webb Dylan Cease 4/6/2023 White Sox W 16-6 Away Alex Wood Lance Lynn 4/7/2023 Royals L 3-1 Home Alex Cobb Brad Keller 4/8/2023 Royals - Home Sean Manaea Brady Singer 4/9/2023 Royals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Kris Bubic 4/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers - Away Ross Stripling Joey Wentz

