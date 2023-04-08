How to Watch the Giants vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals will play on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Sean Manaea and Brady Singer the starting pitchers.
Giants vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank second-best in MLB action with 15 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .478 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).
- San Francisco scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (39 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Giants rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .358.
- The Giants' 11.4 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.367).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Manaea gets the call to start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, his only action so far.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-0
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Jhony Brito
|4/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|-
|Michael Kopech
|4/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Dylan Cease
|4/6/2023
|White Sox
|W 16-6
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Lance Lynn
|4/7/2023
|Royals
|L 3-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brad Keller
|4/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Brady Singer
|4/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Kris Bubic
|4/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Julio Urías
|4/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Dustin May
|4/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Joey Wentz
