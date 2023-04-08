Giants vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (3-4) and the Kansas City Royals (2-6) matching up at Oracle Park (on April 8) at 4:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Giants.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea to the mound, while Brady Singer (1-0) will get the nod for the Kansas City Royals.
Giants vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.
- San Francisco has played as favorites of -140 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 39.
- The Giants have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|@ Yankees
|L 6-0
|Ross Stripling vs Jhony Brito
|April 3
|@ White Sox
|W 12-3
|- vs Michael Kopech
|April 5
|@ White Sox
|L 7-3
|Logan Webb vs Dylan Cease
|April 6
|@ White Sox
|W 16-6
|Alex Wood vs Lance Lynn
|April 7
|Royals
|L 3-1
|Alex Cobb vs Brad Keller
|April 8
|Royals
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Brady Singer
|April 9
|Royals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Kris Bubic
|April 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Julio Urías
|April 11
|Dodgers
|-
|Alex Wood vs Dustin May
|April 12
|Dodgers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Joey Wentz
