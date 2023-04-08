Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (3-4) and the Kansas City Royals (2-6) matching up at Oracle Park (on April 8) at 4:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Giants.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea to the mound, while Brady Singer (1-0) will get the nod for the Kansas City Royals.

Giants vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

San Francisco has played as favorites of -140 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 39.

The Giants have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule