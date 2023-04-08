Dustin Johnson will take to the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament from April 6 - 9. It's a par-72 that spans 7,545 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on the line.

Dustin Johnson Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Johnson has shot better than par eight times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Johnson has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 25 -5 281 0 4 0 1 $970,551

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Johnson has five top-10 finishes, three top-five finishes and one win at this event in his previous nine appearances. His average finishing position has been seventh.

Johnson has seven made cuts in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

Johnson finished 12th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 7,545 yards this week, 251 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Augusta National Golf Club has had an average tournament score of +1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Johnson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,343 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson was above average on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 56) at The Open Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 92nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Johnson was better than only 29% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.62.

Johnson recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at The Open Championship, better than the field average of 0.5.

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Johnson did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Johnson's 16 birdies or better on the 56 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average (9.1).

At that last tournament, Johnson's showing on the 56 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.9).

Johnson ended The Open Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, Johnson had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Johnson Odds to Win: +2500

