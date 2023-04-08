David Villar -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .240 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Villar has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).

He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Villar has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings