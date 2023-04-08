David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
David Villar -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .240 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Villar has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Villar has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up seven total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Royals will look to Singer (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
