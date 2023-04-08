David Villar -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is hitting .240 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • Villar has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Villar has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up seven total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Royals will look to Singer (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
