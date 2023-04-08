Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .143 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Crawford notched a hit in one of six games so far this season, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Crawford has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up seven total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Singer (1-0) pitches for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
