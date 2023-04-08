After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .143 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Crawford notched a hit in one of six games so far this season, and he had multiple hits in that game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Crawford has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up seven total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Singer (1-0) pitches for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
