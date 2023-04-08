After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .143 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Crawford notched a hit in one of six games so far this season, and he had multiple hits in that game.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Crawford has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings