After going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)

Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.

Flores got a hit in 56.3% of his 151 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.9% of those games.

He homered in 11.9% of his games last year (18 of 151), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Flores picked up an RBI in 43 games last season out 151 (28.5%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored in 60 of 151 games last year (39.7%), including nine multi-run games (6.0%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 77 .248 AVG .212 .340 OBP .296 .459 SLG .339 29 XBH 19 11 HR 8 41 RBI 30 46/32 K/BB 57/28 0 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 78 40 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (57.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (11.5%) 32 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (35.9%) 11 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.0%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (21.8%)

