Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the White Sox.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)
- Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.
- Flores got a hit in 56.3% of his 151 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.9% of those games.
- He homered in 11.9% of his games last year (18 of 151), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores picked up an RBI in 43 games last season out 151 (28.5%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored in 60 of 151 games last year (39.7%), including nine multi-run games (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|.248
|AVG
|.212
|.340
|OBP
|.296
|.459
|SLG
|.339
|29
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|8
|41
|RBI
|30
|46/32
|K/BB
|57/28
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|78
|40 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (57.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (11.5%)
|32 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (35.9%)
|11 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.0%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (21.8%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Royals gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- The Royals will look to Keller (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.