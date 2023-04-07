The Golden State Warriors (42-38) hit the road in Pacific Division action against the Sacramento Kings (48-32) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Warriors are favored by 9 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 122 - Warriors 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 9)

Kings (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (235)



The Kings (45-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 46.2% of the time, 10% more often than the Warriors (37-42-1) this year.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 9-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as a favorite of 9 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Sacramento and its opponents aren't as successful (50% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (55%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 35-21, a better mark than the Kings have posted (13-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Sacramento is best in the NBA on offense (121.3 points scored per game) but fifth-worst defensively (118.2 points allowed).

This season the Kings are third-best in the NBA in assists at 27.4 per game.

In 2022-23 the Kings are fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 8 in 3-point percentage (37.2%).

Sacramento attempts 42.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 31.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 57.8% of its shots, with 68.4% of its makes coming from there.

