Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)
- Estrada put up 127 hits and a .322 OBP while slugging .402.
- Estrada picked up a hit in 64.3% of his games last season (90 of 140), with more than one hit in 33 of those games (23.6%).
- He homered in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 of 140 games last year (30.0%), Estrada drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- He crossed the plate in 60 of 140 games last season (42.9%), including scoring more than once in 7.1% of his games (10 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.260
|AVG
|.260
|.324
|OBP
|.321
|.394
|SLG
|.409
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|32
|40/18
|K/BB
|49/15
|11
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|68
|49 (68.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|14 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|28 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (47.1%)
|5 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|22 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Keller (0-1) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.