After going 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Brad Keller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

Estrada put up 127 hits and a .322 OBP while slugging .402.

Estrada picked up a hit in 64.3% of his games last season (90 of 140), with more than one hit in 33 of those games (23.6%).

He homered in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 of 140 games last year (30.0%), Estrada drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.

He crossed the plate in 60 of 140 games last season (42.9%), including scoring more than once in 7.1% of his games (10 times).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 67 .260 AVG .260 .324 OBP .321 .394 SLG .409 19 XBH 20 6 HR 8 30 RBI 32 40/18 K/BB 49/15 11 SB 10 Home Away 72 GP 68 49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%) 14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%) 28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%) 5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)