After going 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

  • Estrada put up 127 hits and a .322 OBP while slugging .402.
  • Estrada picked up a hit in 64.3% of his games last season (90 of 140), with more than one hit in 33 of those games (23.6%).
  • He homered in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 42 of 140 games last year (30.0%), Estrada drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
  • He crossed the plate in 60 of 140 games last season (42.9%), including scoring more than once in 7.1% of his games (10 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 67
.260 AVG .260
.324 OBP .321
.394 SLG .409
19 XBH 20
6 HR 8
30 RBI 32
40/18 K/BB 49/15
11 SB 10
Home Away
72 GP 68
49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%)
5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Keller (0-1) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.