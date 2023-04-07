The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park, Friday at 4:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-6 in his last game against the White Sox.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with six hits, batting .240 this season with five extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 115th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
  • Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of six games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (seven total, one per game).
  • Keller (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
