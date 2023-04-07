The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park, Friday at 4:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-6 in his last game against the White Sox.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Brad Keller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with six hits, batting .240 this season with five extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 115th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of six games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings