Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park, Friday at 4:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-6 in his last game against the White Sox.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with six hits, batting .240 this season with five extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 115th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of six games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (seven total, one per game).
- Keller (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.