After going 1-for-2 with a double in his last game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the White Sox.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .538 this season while batting .250 with seven walks and one run scored.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 106th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 144th in slugging.
  • Wade has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Wade has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Royals' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up seven total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • The Royals will look to Keller (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
