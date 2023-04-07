LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double in his last game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the White Sox.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .538 this season while batting .250 with seven walks and one run scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 106th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 144th in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Wade has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of six games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up seven total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Royals will look to Keller (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
