After going 1-for-2 with a double in his last game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Brad Keller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .538 this season while batting .250 with seven walks and one run scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 106th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 144th in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Wade has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in one of six games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings