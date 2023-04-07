The Golden State Warriors (42-38) travel in Pacific Division play versus the Sacramento Kings (48-32) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these clubs this season.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Kings Moneyline DraftKings Warriors (-9.5) 235 -425 +340 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM Warriors (-9.5) 235.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors average 118.5 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.6 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential overall.

The Kings outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 121.3 points per game, first in league, and conceding 118.2 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a +253 scoring differential.

These teams score 239.8 points per game combined, 4.8 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 235.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has covered 36 times in 80 chances against the spread this season.

Sacramento has compiled a 45-33-2 ATS record so far this year.

Kings and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +7000 +2500 - Warriors +1300 +550 -5000

