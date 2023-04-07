Domantas Sabonis is one of the players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (42-38) square off against the Sacramento Kings (48-32) at Golden 1 Center.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings lost to the Mavericks on Wednesday, 123-119. Their leading scorer was De'Aaron Fox with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 28 5 8 1 1 1 Domantas Sabonis 19 11 11 1 0 1 Harrison Barnes 16 5 0 0 0 0

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis is No. 1 on the Kings in rebounding (12.4 per game) and assists (7.3), and puts up 19.2 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox is the Kings' top scorer (25.2 points per game) and assist man (6.2), and posts 4.2 rebounds.

The Kings receive 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

Kevin Huerter is putting up 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Kings receive 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Malik Monk.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 19.0 11.4 8.1 0.9 0.1 0.4 De'Aaron Fox 22.0 3.5 5.6 0.7 0.3 1.6 Keegan Murray 15.8 5.0 1.5 0.6 0.5 3.7 Kevin Huerter 13.8 3.8 2.5 0.9 0.4 2.3 Harrison Barnes 15.2 3.7 1.5 0.7 0.0 1.1

