Pacific Division foes meet when the Golden State Warriors (42-38) visit the Sacramento Kings (48-32) at Golden 1 Center on April 7, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 49.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 47.1% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Sacramento is 41-13 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 13th.

The Kings put up an average of 121.3 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 117.6 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 117.6 points, Sacramento is 40-9.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings average 124 points per game at home, 5.4 more than on the road (118.6). Defensively they allow 120.1 per game, 3.9 more than on the road (116.2).

In 2022-23 Sacramento is conceding 3.9 more points per game at home (120.1) than on the road (116.2).

This season the Kings are picking up more assists at home (28.1 per game) than on the road (26.7).

Kings Injuries