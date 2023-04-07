The Sacramento Kings (48-32) are monitoring eight players on the injury report, including Domantas Sabonis, ahead of a Friday, April 7 game against the Golden State Warriors (42-38) at Golden 1 Center, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings head into this game following a 123-119 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 28 points paced the Kings in the losing effort.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Domantas Sabonis PF Questionable Ankle 19.2 12.4 7.3 Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3 Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Popliteus 15.2 3.4 2.9 De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Ankle 25.2 4.2 6.2 Malik Monk SG Questionable Lower Leg 13.6 2.7 3.9 Trey Lyles PF Questionable Shoulder 7.6 4 0.9 Davion Mitchell PG Questionable Knee 5.6 1.3 2.3 Keegan Murray SF Questionable Foot 12.2 4.6 1.2

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

Kings Season Insights

The Kings average only 3.7 more points per game (121.3) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (117.6).

When it scores more than 117.6 points, Sacramento is 40-9.

While the Kings are putting up 121.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, producing 123.2 a contest.

Sacramento connects on 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 37.2% from deep (eighth-best in NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 37.3%.

The Kings average 117.5 points per 100 possessions (first in league), while conceding 114.1 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -9.5 235

