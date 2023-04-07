Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (42-38) visit the Sacramento Kings (48-32) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023. The Kings are 9.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-9.5
|235.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played 44 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 235.5 points.
- The average over/under for Sacramento's matchups this season is 239.5, 4.0 more points than this game's point total.
- Sacramento has gone 45-35-0 ATS this season.
- The Kings have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those contests.
- Sacramento has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|40
|50%
|118.5
|239.8
|117.6
|235.8
|233.5
|Kings
|44
|55%
|121.3
|239.8
|118.2
|235.8
|236.1
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of the Kings' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Sacramento has been better against the spread away (27-13-0) than at home (18-22-0) this season.
- The Kings' 121.3 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 117.6 the Warriors give up.
- Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.6 points.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|37-43
|4-8
|44-36
|Kings
|45-35
|1-0
|40-40
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.5
|121.3
|2
|1
|27-17
|34-15
|32-12
|40-9
|117.6
|118.2
|23
|26
|33-18
|33-10
|37-14
|32-11
