The Golden State Warriors (42-38) visit the Sacramento Kings (48-32) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023. The Kings are 9.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -9.5 235.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played 44 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 235.5 points.

The average over/under for Sacramento's matchups this season is 239.5, 4.0 more points than this game's point total.

Sacramento has gone 45-35-0 ATS this season.

The Kings have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those contests.

Sacramento has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Kings Total Facts Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 40 50% 118.5 239.8 117.6 235.8 233.5 Kings 44 55% 121.3 239.8 118.2 235.8 236.1

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Kings' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Sacramento has been better against the spread away (27-13-0) than at home (18-22-0) this season.

The Kings' 121.3 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 117.6 the Warriors give up.

Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 37-43 4-8 44-36 Kings 45-35 1-0 40-40

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Warriors Kings 118.5 Points Scored (PG) 121.3 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 27-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 32-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118.2 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 33-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-10 37-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.