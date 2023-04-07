Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Joc Pederson (on the back of going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .217.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in four games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- In six games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this season (66.7%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender seven total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Keller (0-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
