On Friday, Joc Pederson (on the back of going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .217.

Pederson has picked up a hit in four games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

In six games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this season (66.7%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings