When the (1-6) play the (3-3) at Oracle Park on Friday, April 7 at 4:35 PM ET, Brad Keller will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (0-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Keller - KC (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Giants vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Giants and Royals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (-200), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Giants win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Mike Yastrzemski hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Giants vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Giants have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Royals have come away with one win in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Giants vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) David Villar 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Giants, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1200 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.