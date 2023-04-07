How to Watch the Giants vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Oracle Park, at 4:35 PM ET.
Giants vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 4:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The San Francisco Giants average 2.5 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 15 home runs in total.
- San Francisco ranks third in baseball with a .512 slugging percentage.
- The Giants rank 10th in MLB with a .263 batting average.
- San Francisco is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.3 runs per game (38 total).
- The Giants are fourth in baseball with a .368 on-base percentage.
- The Giants strike out 12.0 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- San Francisco has a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.412).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Cobb (0-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-5
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-0
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Jhony Brito
|4/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|-
|Michael Kopech
|4/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Dylan Cease
|4/6/2023
|White Sox
|W 16-6
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Lance Lynn
|4/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brad Keller
|4/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Brady Singer
|4/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Kris Bubic
|4/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Julio Urías
|4/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Dustin May
|4/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Clayton Kershaw
