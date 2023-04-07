Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Oracle Park, at 4:35 PM ET.

Giants vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The San Francisco Giants average 2.5 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 15 home runs in total.

San Francisco ranks third in baseball with a .512 slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 10th in MLB with a .263 batting average.

San Francisco is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.3 runs per game (38 total).

The Giants are fourth in baseball with a .368 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 12.0 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

San Francisco has a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.412).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (0-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Yankees W 7-5 Away Alex Cobb Clarke Schmidt 4/2/2023 Yankees L 6-0 Away Ross Stripling Jhony Brito 4/3/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away - Michael Kopech 4/5/2023 White Sox L 7-3 Away Logan Webb Dylan Cease 4/6/2023 White Sox W 16-6 Away Alex Wood Lance Lynn 4/7/2023 Royals - Home Alex Cobb Brad Keller 4/8/2023 Royals - Home Ross Stripling Brady Singer 4/9/2023 Royals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Kris Bubic 4/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw

