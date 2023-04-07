Giants vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (3-3) and the Kansas City Royals (1-6) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants securing the victory. Game time is at 4:35 PM on April 7.
The probable starters are Alex Cobb for the San Francisco Giants and Brad Keller (0-1) for the Kansas City Royals.
Giants vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants will play as the favorite for the first time this season.
- San Francisco has not been bigger favorites this season than the -200 moneyline set for this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
- San Francisco has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 38.
- The Giants have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|@ Yankees
|W 7-5
|Alex Cobb vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 2
|@ Yankees
|L 6-0
|Ross Stripling vs Jhony Brito
|April 3
|@ White Sox
|W 12-3
|- vs Michael Kopech
|April 5
|@ White Sox
|L 7-3
|Logan Webb vs Dylan Cease
|April 6
|@ White Sox
|W 16-6
|Alex Wood vs Lance Lynn
|April 7
|Royals
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Brad Keller
|April 8
|Royals
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Brady Singer
|April 9
|Royals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Kris Bubic
|April 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Julio Urías
|April 11
|Dodgers
|-
|Alex Wood vs Dustin May
|April 12
|Dodgers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Clayton Kershaw
