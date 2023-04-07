Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (3-3) and the Kansas City Royals (1-6) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants securing the victory. Game time is at 4:35 PM on April 7.

The probable starters are Alex Cobb for the San Francisco Giants and Brad Keller (0-1) for the Kansas City Royals.

Giants vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

San Francisco has not been bigger favorites this season than the -200 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

San Francisco has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 38.

The Giants have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule