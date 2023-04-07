David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
David Villar -- 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .273.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 87th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Villar has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (50.0%).
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.
- Villar has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow seven total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Royals will look to Keller (0-1) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
