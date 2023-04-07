David Villar -- 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Villar At The Plate

Villar has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .273.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 87th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Villar has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (50.0%).

He has homered in one of six games, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.

Villar has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In three games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings