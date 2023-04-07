On Friday, Brandon Crawford (coming off going 0-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.

In 60.2% of his 118 games last season, Crawford picked up a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 7.6% of his games last season (118 in all), going deep in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 of 118 games last year (30.5%), Crawford drove in a run, and 11 of those games (9.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

He scored in 43 of 118 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 61 .219 AVG .241 .333 OBP .294 .290 SLG .388 7 XBH 19 3 HR 6 18 RBI 34 45/30 K/BB 53/12 1 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 61 32 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (63.9%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (19.7%) 16 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (37.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)