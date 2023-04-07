Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Brandon Crawford (coming off going 0-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- In 60.2% of his 118 games last season, Crawford picked up a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 7.6% of his games last season (118 in all), going deep in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 of 118 games last year (30.5%), Crawford drove in a run, and 11 of those games (9.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He scored in 43 of 118 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|61
|.219
|AVG
|.241
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.290
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|34
|45/30
|K/BB
|53/12
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|32 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (63.9%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (19.7%)
|16 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (37.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- The Royals will look to Keller (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
