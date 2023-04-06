On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (coming off going 1-for-2 with a double) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)

  • Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Flores reached base via a hit in 85 of 151 games last season (56.3%), including multiple hits in 15.9% of those games (24 of them).
  • He hit a home run in 11.9% of his games last year (18 of 151), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Flores drove in a run in 43 games last year out of 151 (28.5%), including multiple RBIs in 11.3% of those games (17 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
  • In 39.7% of his 151 games last season, he touched home plate (60 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.0%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 77
.248 AVG .212
.340 OBP .296
.459 SLG .339
29 XBH 19
11 HR 8
41 RBI 30
46/32 K/BB 57/28
0 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 78
40 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (57.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (11.5%)
32 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (35.9%)
11 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.0%)
26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (21.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Lynn (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
