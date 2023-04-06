On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (coming off going 1-for-2 with a double) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)

Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.

Flores reached base via a hit in 85 of 151 games last season (56.3%), including multiple hits in 15.9% of those games (24 of them).

He hit a home run in 11.9% of his games last year (18 of 151), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Flores drove in a run in 43 games last year out of 151 (28.5%), including multiple RBIs in 11.3% of those games (17 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..

In 39.7% of his 151 games last season, he touched home plate (60 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.0%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 77 .248 AVG .212 .340 OBP .296 .459 SLG .339 29 XBH 19 11 HR 8 41 RBI 30 46/32 K/BB 57/28 0 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 78 40 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (57.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (11.5%) 32 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (35.9%) 11 (15.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.0%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (21.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)