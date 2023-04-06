Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (coming off going 1-for-2 with a double) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate (2022)
- Flores hit .229 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks.
- Flores reached base via a hit in 85 of 151 games last season (56.3%), including multiple hits in 15.9% of those games (24 of them).
- He hit a home run in 11.9% of his games last year (18 of 151), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores drove in a run in 43 games last year out of 151 (28.5%), including multiple RBIs in 11.3% of those games (17 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
- In 39.7% of his 151 games last season, he touched home plate (60 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.0%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|.248
|AVG
|.212
|.340
|OBP
|.296
|.459
|SLG
|.339
|29
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|8
|41
|RBI
|30
|46/32
|K/BB
|57/28
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|78
|40 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (57.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (11.5%)
|32 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (35.9%)
|11 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.0%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (21.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Lynn (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
