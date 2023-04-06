Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (36-43) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023 as 7-point underdogs. The Thunder have also lost three games in a row.
Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jazz 118 - Thunder 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Under (239.5)
- The Thunder have had less success against the spread than the Jazz this year, tallying an ATS record of 45-34-1, compared to the 45-34-0 record of the Jazz.
- Oklahoma City (3-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (50%) than Utah (15-3) does as a 7+-point underdog (83.3%).
- Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 53.8% of the time this season (43 out of 80), less often than Utah's games have (46 out of 79).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 15-12, while the Jazz are 18-26 as moneyline underdogs.
Jazz Performance Insights
- Utah is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.3 per game) and 25th in points conceded (118).
- At 25.9 assists per game, the Jazz are 10th in the NBA.
- At 13.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc, the Jazz are sixth and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Utah has attempted 57.7% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 68.1% of Utah's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 31.9% have been 3-pointers.
