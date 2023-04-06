Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the White Sox.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)
- Estrada put up 127 hits and a .322 on-base percentage while slugging .402.
- In 64.3% of his games last season (90 of 140), Estrada had a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He homered in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.0% of his 140 games a year ago, Estrada picked up an RBI (42 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.0%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- In 42.9% of his 140 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.260
|AVG
|.260
|.324
|OBP
|.321
|.394
|SLG
|.409
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|32
|40/18
|K/BB
|49/15
|11
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|68
|49 (68.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|14 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|28 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (47.1%)
|5 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|22 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Lynn (0-0) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.