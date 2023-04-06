Thairo Estrada -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

  • Estrada put up 127 hits and a .322 on-base percentage while slugging .402.
  • In 64.3% of his games last season (90 of 140), Estrada had a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He homered in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.0% of his 140 games a year ago, Estrada picked up an RBI (42 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.0%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • In 42.9% of his 140 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 67
.260 AVG .260
.324 OBP .321
.394 SLG .409
19 XBH 20
6 HR 8
30 RBI 32
40/18 K/BB 49/15
11 SB 10
Home Away
72 GP 68
49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%)
5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lynn (0-0) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
