Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the White Sox.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)
- Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
- Yastrzemski reached base via a hit in 76 of 148 games last season (51.4%), including multiple hits in 17.6% of those games (26 of them).
- In 16 of 148 games last year, he homered (10.8%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Yastrzemski drove in a run in 23.6% of his 148 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of them (15). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 39.9% of his games last year (59 of 148), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (7.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.200
|AVG
|.228
|.293
|OBP
|.317
|.371
|SLG
|.411
|25
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|32
|73/32
|K/BB
|68/29
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|36 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (54.1%)
|11 (14.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (20.3%)
|29 (39.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (40.5%)
|8 (10.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (10.8%)
|16 (21.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The White Sox will send Lynn (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.