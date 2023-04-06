Mike Yastrzemski -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the White Sox.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)

  • Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Yastrzemski reached base via a hit in 76 of 148 games last season (51.4%), including multiple hits in 17.6% of those games (26 of them).
  • In 16 of 148 games last year, he homered (10.8%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Yastrzemski drove in a run in 23.6% of his 148 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of them (15). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 39.9% of his games last year (59 of 148), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (7.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 74
.200 AVG .228
.293 OBP .317
.371 SLG .411
25 XBH 25
8 HR 9
25 RBI 32
73/32 K/BB 68/29
3 SB 2
74 GP 74
36 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (54.1%)
11 (14.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (20.3%)
29 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (40.5%)
8 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.8%)
16 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The White Sox will send Lynn (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
