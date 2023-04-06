Mike Yastrzemski -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the White Sox.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)

Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.

Yastrzemski reached base via a hit in 76 of 148 games last season (51.4%), including multiple hits in 17.6% of those games (26 of them).

In 16 of 148 games last year, he homered (10.8%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Yastrzemski drove in a run in 23.6% of his 148 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of them (15). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 39.9% of his games last year (59 of 148), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (7.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 74 .200 AVG .228 .293 OBP .317 .371 SLG .411 25 XBH 25 8 HR 9 25 RBI 32 73/32 K/BB 68/29 3 SB 2 Home Away 74 GP 74 36 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (54.1%) 11 (14.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (20.3%) 29 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (40.5%) 8 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.8%) 16 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)