Matt Beaty Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Beaty is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 6 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-1.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Matt Beaty At The Plate (2022)
- Beaty hit .093 with a double, a triple and two walks.
- Beaty got a hit in four of 20 games last year, but had no multi-hit games.
- Including all 20 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Beaty had an RBI in one of 20 games last season.
- He scored a run in six of his 20 games last season.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.154
|AVG
|.067
|.154
|OBP
|.176
|.385
|SLG
|.067
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Lynn (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
