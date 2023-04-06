Matt Beaty is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 6 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-1.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Beaty At The Plate (2022)

  • Beaty hit .093 with a double, a triple and two walks.
  • Beaty got a hit in four of 20 games last year, but had no multi-hit games.
  • Including all 20 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Beaty had an RBI in one of 20 games last season.
  • He scored a run in six of his 20 games last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 11
.154 AVG .067
.154 OBP .176
.385 SLG .067
2 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 11
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lynn (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.