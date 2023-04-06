Matt Beaty is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 6 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-1.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Matt Beaty At The Plate (2022)

Beaty hit .093 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Beaty got a hit in four of 20 games last year, but had no multi-hit games.

Including all 20 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Beaty had an RBI in one of 20 games last season.

He scored a run in six of his 20 games last season.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 11 .154 AVG .067 .154 OBP .176 .385 SLG .067 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 11 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

