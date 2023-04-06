After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (0-for-0) against the White Sox.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)

Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Wade got a hit in 41.6% of his 77 games last year, with more than one hit in 13.0% of them.

He hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2022 (eight of 77), including 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Wade drove in a run in 17 games last year out 77 (22.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 28.6% of his 77 games last season, he scored (22 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 37 .223 AVG .190 .302 OBP .309 .429 SLG .286 10 XBH 6 6 HR 2 17 RBI 9 30/11 K/BB 21/15 0 SB 1 Home Away 38 GP 39 17 (44.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%) 6 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%) 14 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%) 6 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.1%) 10 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)