LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)

  • Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
  • Wade got a hit in 41.6% of his 77 games last year, with more than one hit in 13.0% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2022 (eight of 77), including 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wade drove in a run in 17 games last year out 77 (22.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 28.6% of his 77 games last season, he scored (22 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.8%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
35 GP 37
.223 AVG .190
.302 OBP .309
.429 SLG .286
10 XBH 6
6 HR 2
17 RBI 9
30/11 K/BB 21/15
0 SB 1
Home Away
38 GP 39
17 (44.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%)
6 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%)
14 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%)
6 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.1%)
10 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The White Sox will look to Lynn (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
