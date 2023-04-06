LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (0-for-0) against the White Sox.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)
- Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Wade got a hit in 41.6% of his 77 games last year, with more than one hit in 13.0% of them.
- He hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2022 (eight of 77), including 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade drove in a run in 17 games last year out 77 (22.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 28.6% of his 77 games last season, he scored (22 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.8%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.223
|AVG
|.190
|.302
|OBP
|.309
|.429
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|9
|30/11
|K/BB
|21/15
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|17 (44.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (38.5%)
|6 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.3%)
|14 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (20.5%)
|6 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.1%)
|10 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (17.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The White Sox will look to Lynn (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
