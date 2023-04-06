The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson, who went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)

  • Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Pederson got a hit in 73 of 134 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.
  • He homered in 14.9% of his games last year (20 of 134), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Pederson picked up an RBI (45 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.4%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He came around to score 45 times in 134 games (33.6%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (6.0%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 66
.284 AVG .264
.368 OBP .348
.541 SLG .503
24 XBH 21
10 HR 13
39 RBI 31
48/21 K/BB 52/24
1 SB 2
Home Away
66 GP 68
37 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (52.9%)
13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.6%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.3%)
8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.6%)
20 (30.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (36.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Lynn (0-0) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
