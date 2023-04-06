The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson, who went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)

Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.

Pederson got a hit in 73 of 134 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He homered in 14.9% of his games last year (20 of 134), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Pederson picked up an RBI (45 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.4%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He came around to score 45 times in 134 games (33.6%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (6.0%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 66 .284 AVG .264 .368 OBP .348 .541 SLG .503 24 XBH 21 10 HR 13 39 RBI 31 48/21 K/BB 52/24 1 SB 2 Home Away 66 GP 68 37 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (52.9%) 13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.6%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.3%) 8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.6%) 20 (30.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (36.8%)

