Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson, who went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)
- Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
- Pederson got a hit in 73 of 134 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He homered in 14.9% of his games last year (20 of 134), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Pederson picked up an RBI (45 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.4%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He came around to score 45 times in 134 games (33.6%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (6.0%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|66
|.284
|AVG
|.264
|.368
|OBP
|.348
|.541
|SLG
|.503
|24
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|31
|48/21
|K/BB
|52/24
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|37 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (52.9%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.6%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.3%)
|8 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (17.6%)
|20 (30.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (36.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Lynn (0-0) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
